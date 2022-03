Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate has risen to 2.53% from Thursday's 1.79%.

According to Governor Ned Lamont's office, 13,567 tests have been reported since Thursday, and 343 were positive.

There are currently 140 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 throughout the state, down 15 from Thursday. Of the 140 patients hospitalized, officials said 65 (46.4%) are not fully vaccinated.

