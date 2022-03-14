CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 2.57%

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate is now 2.57%, up from Friday's 2.53%.

According to Governor Ned Lamont's office, 31,488 tests have been reported since Friday and 809 were positive.

There are 121 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, down 19 from Friday. According to officials, of the 121 people hospitalized, 52 (43%) are not fully vaccinated.

For a breakdown of state COVID-19 information click here.