CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 2.73%

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 rate has continued to rise this week, now at 2.73% from Thursday's 2.40%.
According to Governor Ned Lamont's office, 12,309 tests have been reported since Thursday and 336 were positive.
There are 92 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 throughout the state, down eight from Thursday. Of the 92 patients hospitalized, 37 (40.2%) are not fully vaccinated.
