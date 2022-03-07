CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 2.81%

Connecticut's daily positivity rate is now 2.81%, up from Friday's 2.22%.

According to Governor Ned Lamont's office, 96,236 tests have been reported since Friday, and 2,709 were positive.

Today's COVID-19 update in Connecticut (since Friday):



➡️96,236 tests were administered and 2,709 came back positive (2.81% rate)

➡️145 patients are currently hospitalized (decrease of 22)



— Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) March 7, 2022

According to officials, 145 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, down 22 from Friday. Of the 145 patients hospitalized, 64 (44.1) are not fully vaccinated.

