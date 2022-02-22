covid-19 in connecticut

CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 3.51%

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate has risen slightly, and there has been no change in the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, according to Governor Ned Lamont's office.

Tuesday's COVID-19 positivity rate is 3.51%, up from Monday's 2.97%.

According to officials, 9,618 tests have been reported since Monday and 338 were positive.

Since Monday, there has been no change in the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, remaining at 261, officials said.

Of the 261 patients hospitalized, 128 (49%) are not fully vaccinated.

