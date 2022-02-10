CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 4.45 Percent

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate is now 4.45%, down from Wednesday's 5.16%.
According to Gov. Ned Lamont's office, of the 23,078 tests reported since Wednesday, 1,026 were positive.
According to officials, 529 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, down 23 from Wednesday.
Of the 529 patients hospitalized, 254 (48%) are not fully vaccinated.
There is a total of 10,219 COVID-19 associated deaths across the state, 136 more from last Thursday.
