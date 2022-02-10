CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 4.45 Percent

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate is now 4.45%, down from Wednesday's 5.16%.

According to Gov. Ned Lamont's office, of the 23,078 tests reported since Wednesday, 1,026 were positive.

Today's COVID-19 update in Connecticut:



➡️23,078 tests were administered; 1,026 came back positive (4.45% rate)

➡️529 patients are currently hospitalized (decrease of 23)

➡️There have been 136 deaths reported since last Thursday



Read today's full report: https://t.co/bilUulC0kQ pic.twitter.com/kQVGMmwr3O — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) February 10, 2022

According to officials, 529 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, down 23 from Wednesday.

Of the 529 patients hospitalized, 254 (48%) are not fully vaccinated.

There is a total of 10,219 COVID-19 associated deaths across the state, 136 more from last Thursday.

