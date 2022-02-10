covid-19 in connecticut

CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 4.45 Percent

covid-19 swab generic
Getty Images

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate is now 4.45%, down from Wednesday's 5.16%.

According to Gov. Ned Lamont's office, of the 23,078 tests reported since Wednesday, 1,026 were positive.

According to officials, 529 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, down 23 from Wednesday.

Of the 529 patients hospitalized, 254 (48%) are not fully vaccinated.

There is a total of 10,219 COVID-19 associated deaths across the state, 136 more from last Thursday.

For a breakdown of state COVID-19 information click here.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

covid-19 in connecticut Feb 9

CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 5.16 Percent

mask mandate 24 hours ago

School Mask Mandate Draws Protestors to the Capitol as Governor Addresses Lawmakers

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

covid-19 in connecticutCOVID-19coronavirus pandemicCOVID-19 testing
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us