CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 5.16 Percent

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate is now 5.16%, down from Tuesday's 7.08%.
According to Gov. Ned Lamont's office, of the 20,325 tests reported since Tuesday, 1,048 were positive.
According to officials, there are 552 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, down 55 since Tuesday.
Of the 552 patients hospitalized, 272 (49.3%) are not fully vaccinated.
For a breakdown of state COVID-19 information click here.
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter.