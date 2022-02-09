CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 5.16 Percent

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate is now 5.16%, down from Tuesday's 7.08%.

According to Gov. Ned Lamont's office, of the 20,325 tests reported since Tuesday, 1,048 were positive.

Today's COVID-19 update in Connecticut:



➡️20,325 tests were administered and 1,048 came back positive (5.16% rate)

➡️552 patients are currently hospitalized (decrease of 55)



Read today's full report: https://t.co/ZFYhatgRxk pic.twitter.com/sujYunrbNH — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) February 9, 2022

According to officials, there are 552 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, down 55 since Tuesday.

Of the 552 patients hospitalized, 272 (49.3%) are not fully vaccinated.

For a breakdown of state COVID-19 information click here.