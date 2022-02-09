covid-19 in connecticut

CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 5.16 Percent

COVID testing sign
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate is now 5.16%, down from Tuesday's 7.08%.

According to Gov. Ned Lamont's office, of the 20,325 tests reported since Tuesday, 1,048 were positive.

According to officials, there are 552 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, down 55 since Tuesday.

Of the 552 patients hospitalized, 272 (49.3%) are not fully vaccinated.

For a breakdown of state COVID-19 information click here.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter.
Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

covid-19 in connecticutcoronavirus pandemicCOVID-19 testing
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us