CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 6.58 Percent

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate is now 6.58%, a minor change from Thursday's 6.57%.
According to Gov. Ned Lamont's office, of the 19,296 tests reported since Thursday, 1,269 were positive.
According to officials, 785 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, down 84 since Thursday.
Of the 785 patients hospitalized, 409 (52.1%) are not fully vaccinated.
