CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 6.58 Percent

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate is now 6.58%, a minor change from Thursday's 6.57%.

According to Gov. Ned Lamont's office, of the 19,296 tests reported since Thursday, 1,269 were positive.

Today's COVID-19 update in Connecticut:



➡️19,296 tests were administered and 1,269 came back positive (6.58% rate)

➡️785 patients are currently hospitalized (decrease of 84)



— Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) February 4, 2022

According to officials, 785 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, down 84 since Thursday.

Of the 785 patients hospitalized, 409 (52.1%) are not fully vaccinated.

