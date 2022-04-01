CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate Climbs to 3.68%

Connecticut’s daily COVID-19 positivity rate has increased to 3.68% from yesterday’s 3.35%, according to Governor Ned Lamont’s office.
A total of 13,622 COVID-19 tests have been reported since Thursday, with 501 testing positive.
Currently, there are 81 patients hospitalized being treated for COVID-19, down from yesterday’s 88 patients. 28, or 34.6%, of today's patients are not fully vaccinated.
The most recent report of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 10,776.
