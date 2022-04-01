CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate Climbs to 3.68%

Connecticut’s daily COVID-19 positivity rate has increased to 3.68% from yesterday’s 3.35%, according to Governor Ned Lamont’s office.

A total of 13,622 COVID-19 tests have been reported since Thursday, with 501 testing positive.

Today's COVID-19 update in Connecticut:



➡️13,622 tests were administered and 501 came back positive (3.68% rate)

➡️81 patients are currently hospitalized (decrease of 7)



Read today's full report: https://t.co/ZFYhatgRxk pic.twitter.com/Sy3tuhSPDP — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 1, 2022

Currently, there are 81 patients hospitalized being treated for COVID-19, down from yesterday’s 88 patients. 28, or 34.6%, of today's patients are not fully vaccinated.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The most recent report of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 10,776.

For a breakdown of state COVID-19 information, click here.