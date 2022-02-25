CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate Down to 2.55%

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate is now 2.55%, down from Thursday's 3.99%.

According to Governor Ned Lamont's office, 16,591 tests have been reported since Thursday and 423 were positive.

➡️16,591 tests were administered and 423 came back positive (2.55% rate)

➡️235 patients are currently hospitalized (decrease of 13)



There are 235 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, down 13 from Thursday, officials said.

Of those 235 patients hospitalized, 113 (48.1%) are not fully vaccinated.

