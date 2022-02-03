CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate Down to 6.57 Percent

coronavirus in connecticut

Connecticut's daily positivity rate is continuing to decrease.

According to Gov. Ned Lamont's office, Thursday's positivity rate is 6.57%, down from Wednesday's 7.43%.

Of the 37,197 tests reported since Wednesday, 2,445 were positive.

According to officials, 869 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, down 66 from Wednesday.

Of the 869 patients hospitalized, 456 (52.5%) are not fully vaccinated.

Officials announced there have been 175 more COVID-19 associated deaths in the state since last Thursday, now totaling 10,083.

