CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate Down to 6.57 Percent

Connecticut's daily positivity rate is continuing to decrease.
According to Gov. Ned Lamont's office, Thursday's positivity rate is 6.57%, down from Wednesday's 7.43%.
Of the 37,197 tests reported since Wednesday, 2,445 were positive.
According to officials, 869 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, down 66 from Wednesday.
Of the 869 patients hospitalized, 456 (52.5%) are not fully vaccinated.
Officials announced there have been 175 more COVID-19 associated deaths in the state since last Thursday, now totaling 10,083.
