CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate Down to 7.43 Percent

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate is now 7.43%, down from Tuesday's 8.68%.

According to Gov. Ned Lamont's office, of the 24,024 tests reported since Tuesday, 1,786 were positive.

Today's COVID-19 update in Connecticut:



➡️24,024 tests were administered and 1,786 came back positive (7.43% rate)

➡️935 patients are currently hospitalized (decrease of 60)



— Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) February 2, 2022

According to officials, 935 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, down 60 since Tuesday.

Of the 935 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 501 (53.6%) are not fully vaccinated.

