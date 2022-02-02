covid-19 in connecticut

CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate Down to 7.43 Percent

COVID tests
NBC Connectiut

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate is now 7.43%, down from Tuesday's 8.68%.

According to Gov. Ned Lamont's office, of the 24,024 tests reported since Tuesday, 1,786 were positive.

According to officials, 935 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, down 60 since Tuesday.

Of the 935 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 501 (53.6%) are not fully vaccinated.

