CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate Drops Below 4%

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate for Friday is 3.84%, down from Thursday's 4.71%.
According to Gov. Ned Lamont's office, of the 32,916 tests reported since Thursday, 1,263 were positive.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 is now 290, down 35 since Thursday, according to officials.
Of the 290 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 142 (49%) are not fully vaccinated.
