CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate Drops Below 5 Percent

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate is continuing to decrease, along with the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
According to Gov. Ned Lamont's office, Monday's positivity rate is 4.77%, down from Friday's 6.58%.
Of the 44,789 tests reported since Friday, 2,138 were positive.
According to officials, 631 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, down 154 since Friday.
Of the 631 patients hospitalized, 323 (51.2%) are not fully vaccinated.
