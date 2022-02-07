covid-19 in connecticut

CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate Drops Below 5 Percent

COVID tests
NBC Connectiut

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate is continuing to decrease, along with the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

According to Gov. Ned Lamont's office, Monday's positivity rate is 4.77%, down from Friday's 6.58%.

Of the 44,789 tests reported since Friday, 2,138 were positive.

According to officials, 631 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, down 154 since Friday.

Of the 631 patients hospitalized, 323 (51.2%) are not fully vaccinated.

For a breakdown of state COVID-19 information click here.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Local

governor ned lamont 3 hours ago

Governor's Office Announces Proposals to Address Gun Violence

fentanyl 4 hours ago

16-Year-Old Student Suffers Apparent Fentanyl Overdose at Bloomfield High: Police

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

covid-19 in connecticutcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus in connecticut
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us