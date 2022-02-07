CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate Drops Below 5 Percent

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate is continuing to decrease, along with the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

According to Gov. Ned Lamont's office, Monday's positivity rate is 4.77%, down from Friday's 6.58%.

Of the 44,789 tests reported since Friday, 2,138 were positive.

Today's COVID-19 update in Connecticut (since Friday):



➡️44,789 tests were administered and 2,138 came back positive (4.77% rate)

➡️631 patients are currently hospitalized (decrease of 154)



Today's COVID-19 update in Connecticut (since Friday):

➡️44,789 tests were administered and 2,138 came back positive (4.77% rate)

➡️631 patients are currently hospitalized (decrease of 154)

According to officials, 631 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, down 154 since Friday.

Of the 631 patients hospitalized, 323 (51.2%) are not fully vaccinated.

