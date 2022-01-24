CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate Drops to 11.36%

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate has shown a significant decrease since Friday.

According to Gov. Ned Lamont's office, the positivity rate is now 11.36%, down from Friday's 13.69%.

Of the 106,153 tests reported since Friday, 12,057 were positive according to officials.

➡️106,153 tests were administered and 12,057 came back positive (11.36% rate)

➡️1,477 patients are currently hospitalized (decrease of 218)



Read today's full report: https://t.co/ZFYhasZgFM pic.twitter.com/L1itlDjVBb — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) January 24, 2022

Hospitalization numbers have also continued to decrease.

According to officials, Monday's current number of patients hospitalized is 1,477, down 218 since Friday.

