CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate Now at 4.87%

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate is now 4.87%, down from Tuesday's 6.1%.
According to Gov. Ned Lamont's office, of the 30,046 tests reported since Tuesday, 1,464 were positive.
According to officials, there are 340 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, down 45 from Tuesday.
Of the 340 patients currently hospitalized, 157 (46.2%) are not fully vaccinated.
