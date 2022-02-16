CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate Now at 4.87%

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate is now 4.87%, down from Tuesday's 6.1%.

According to Gov. Ned Lamont's office, of the 30,046 tests reported since Tuesday, 1,464 were positive.

Today's COVID-19 update in Connecticut:



➡️30,046 tests were administered and 1,464 came back positive (4.87% rate)

➡️340 patients are currently hospitalized (decrease of 45)



Read today's full report: https://t.co/ZFYhatgRxk pic.twitter.com/QhlTCAptGB — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) February 16, 2022

According to officials, there are 340 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, down 45 from Tuesday.

Of the 340 patients currently hospitalized, 157 (46.2%) are not fully vaccinated.

For a breakdown of state COVID-19 information click here.