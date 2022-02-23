CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate Remains Above 3%

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate is now 3.48%, down from Tuesday's 3.51%
According to Gov. Ned Lamont's office, 15,529 tests have been reported since Tuesday and 540 were positive.
According to officials, 255 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, down 6 from Tuesday.
Of the 255 patients hospitalized, 131 (51.4%) are not fully vaccinated.
