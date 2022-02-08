covid-19 in connecticut

CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate Rises to 7.08 Percent

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate is now 7.08%, up from Monday's 4.77%.

According to Gov. Ned Lamont's office, of the 18,982 tests reported since Monday, 1,343 were positive.

According to officials, 607 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, down 24 since Monday.

Of the 607 patients currently hospitalized, 314 (51.7%) are not fully vaccinated.

