CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate Rises to 7.08 Percent

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate is now 7.08%, up from Monday's 4.77%.
According to Gov. Ned Lamont's office, of the 18,982 tests reported since Monday, 1,343 were positive.
According to officials, 607 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, down 24 since Monday.
Of the 607 patients currently hospitalized, 314 (51.7%) are not fully vaccinated.
