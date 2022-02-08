CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate Rises to 7.08 Percent

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate is now 7.08%, up from Monday's 4.77%.

According to Gov. Ned Lamont's office, of the 18,982 tests reported since Monday, 1,343 were positive.

Today's COVID-19 update in Connecticut:



➡️18,982 tests were administered and 1,343 came back positive (7.08% rate)

➡️607 patients are currently hospitalized (decrease of 24)



Read today's full report: https://t.co/ZFYhatgRxk pic.twitter.com/oz74Ztg3YF — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) February 8, 2022

According to officials, 607 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, down 24 since Monday.

Of the 607 patients currently hospitalized, 314 (51.7%) are not fully vaccinated.

For a breakdown of state COVID-19 information click here.