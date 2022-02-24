covid-19 in connecticut

CT's Daily COVID Positivity at 3.99%; 119 Deaths Reported Since Last Week

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 rate is 3.99%, up from Wednesday's 3.48%, and there have been additional 119 deaths reported in the last week, according to the governor's office.

11,467 tests have been reported since Wednesday and 458 were positive.

There are 248 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, down 7 from Wednesday, officials said.

Of those 248 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 127 (51.2%) are not fully vaccinated.

