CT's Weekly COVID Positivity Rate at 11.75%

Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate is 11.75% over the last week and there have been an additional 28 COVID-19-associated deaths, according to the governor's office.

Gov. Ned Lamont’s office releases the information each Thursday and said there were 4,798 positive cases out of 40,849 tests over the last week.

There are currently 352 patients with COVID-19 in a hospital, an increase of 24.

Weekly COVID-19 update in Connecticut:



➡️Positive PCR/NAAT tests: 4,798

➡️All PCR/NAAT tests: 40,849

➡️Positivity rate: 11.75%

➡️Currently hospitalized: 352 (+24)

➡️New confirmed deaths: 28



Read this week's full report: https://t.co/VADFvXU3Kc — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) August 4, 2022

The Connecticut Department of Public Health is reporting that, as of Aug. 3, there have been a total of 260,911 cases of COVID-19 identified among fully vaccinated people in Connecticut and those cases account for 9.52% of the more than 2.7 million people in the state who are fully vaccinated, according to the governor’s office.