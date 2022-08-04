COVID-19

CT's Weekly COVID Positivity Rate at 11.75%

The governor’s office said there were an additional 28 deaths.

COVID tests
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate is 11.75% over the last week and there have been an additional 28 COVID-19-associated deaths, according to the governor's office.

Gov. Ned Lamont’s office releases the information each Thursday and said there were 4,798 positive cases out of 40,849 tests over the last week.

Business Aug 3

Dr. Fauci: If You Aren't Up-To-Date on Covid Vaccines and Boosters, You're ‘Going to Get Into Trouble'

NFL Aug 3

Latest NFL Rules on COVID, Fan Vaccinations and Positive Cases

MLB Trade Deadline Aug 1

COVID-19 Vaccinations Add New Twist to MLB Trade Deadline

There are currently 352 patients with COVID-19 in a hospital, an increase of 24.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health is reporting that, as of Aug. 3, there have been a total of 260,911 cases of COVID-19 identified among fully vaccinated people in Connecticut and those cases account for 9.52% of the more than 2.7 million people in the state who are fully vaccinated, according to the governor’s office.

This article tagged under:

COVID-19
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us