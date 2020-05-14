CVS Health Opens 12 New Drive-Thru Test Sites in CT

CVS announced they will open 12 new COVID-19 test sites at select CVS Pharmacy Drive-thru locations across Connecticut Thursday.

The company recently committed to establishing up to 1,000 test sites across the country by the end of May.

"While the large-scale test sites we’ve been operating since early April have proven successful, this new approach allows us to utilize our presence in communities across the country and bring testing closer to home,” Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO of CVS Health, said in a statement. “Our front-line employees will continue to play a critical role in the testing process, with members of their communities directly benefiting from their dedication and selflessness.”

According to officials, the 12 test sites in Connecticut are part of the first wave of new sites, which includes 51 locations in states like Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.

The new sites will utilize self-swab tests and will be available to individuals meeting CDC criteria.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, May 15 to schedule an appointment.

“Increasing the amount of testing that’s being done and expanding the accessibility of that testing to all communities is a critical component of our efforts to keep Connecticut safe and healthy,” Governor Ned Lamont said.

The new testing sites in Connecticut include:

CVS Pharmacy, 2639 Main Street, Glastonbury, CT 06033

CVS Pharmacy, 875 Enfield Street, Enfield, CT 06082

CVS Pharmacy, 525 Buckland Street, South Windsor, CT 06074

CVS Pharmacy, 7 Durant Avenue, Bethel, CT 06801

CVS Pharmacy, 905 South Main Street, Cheshire, CT 06410

CVS Pharmacy, 1057 Boston Post Road, Guilford, CT 06437

CVS Pharmacy, 479 Blue Hills Avenue, Hartford, CT 06112

CVS Pharmacy, 3514 Main Street, Coventry, CT 06238

CVS Pharmacy, 323 Cromwell Avenue, Rocky Hill, CT 06067

CVS Pharmacy, 1 Hawley Lane, Stratford, CT 06497

CVS Pharmacy, 54 East High Street, East Hampton, CT 06424

CVS Pharmacy, 150 Washington Street, Hartford, CT 06106

More information on steps CVS Health has taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic is available at the company's COVID-19 resource center site.