CVS Health to Administer COVID-19 Vaccine in Over 500 Long-Term Care Facilities in Conn.

CVS Pharmacy teams are administering the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in long-term care facilities across 12 states this week, including in Connecticut.

According to officials, CVS Health will be giving the vaccine to approximately 95,000 patients in nearly 580 long-term care facilities in Connecticut. The company said in total, it plans to vaccinate up to four million residents and staff at over 40,000 long-term care facilities through the program.

The CVS Pharmacy teams said they plan to make three visits to each long-term care facility to make sure residents and staff receive their initial shot and critical booster.

Connecticut became one of four states to begin vaccinations of nursing home patients and staff on Friday.

"The majority of residents and staff will be fully vaccinated three to four weeks after the first visit, depending on which vaccine they receive. CVS Health expects to complete its long-term care facility vaccination effort in approximately 12 weeks," CVS officials said on Monday.

Aside from Connecticut, CVS Health will administer COVID-19 vaccinations this week in the following states: Florida, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Nevada, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon and Vermont. Vaccinations are set to begin in six more states and the District of Columbia later this month with Puerto Rico following early next month, experts said.

Last Friday, the first Connecticut nursing home staff and patients received their COVID-19 vaccine.

The governor expects around 20,000 long-term care residents and the staff will receive both doses of the vaccine by the end of January.