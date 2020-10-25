Danbury Schools Remain Virtual as City Deals with COVID-19 Uptick

Amid an uptick in coronavirus cases, Danbury is taking several steps including a delay to in-person learning.

“I have three kids and I would love for them to back to school. So I just want this all to be over with,” said Kellie Vasquez of Danbury.

The school district decided to postpone Monday’s planned return to in-person classes.

For now, students and teachers will stick with remote learning.

“People are nervous. Infections are up. We are seeing community spread particularly as the colder weather sets in and we’re doing everything we can to combat that,” said Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton.

Boughton points out the city’s average number of daily COVID-19 positive tests is now at 19 per 100,000 people.

He said on Sunday that police and health staff ramped up enforcement of house parties which are blamed for being a major source behind the spread of the virus.

“These people, they’re aware of the regulations, they choose to ignore them and because of that they run the risk and the danger of getting people sick,” said Boughton.

Under Phase 3 of the state’s reopening, private house parties are limited to no more than 25 people, whether inside or outside and those who break the rules face a ticket or even arrest.

With Halloween approaching, the mayor is also discouraging people from trick-or-treating and suggests those who still want to give out candy leave it in a bowl instead of handing it out face-to-face.

“In some cases like the neighborhood above us hundreds, thousands of trick or treaters in some areas of Danbury and over a period of time you face enough people you’ll get somebody who is infected,” said Boughton.

For now, the mayor has decided not to roll back the rules to Phase 2, which is an option for towns under a red alert like Danbury.

Connecticut now has 19 cities and towns that have reached the state's COVID-19 Red Alert level, up from 11 last week.

Still, he’s troubled that some people are letting their guard down and not following the rules.

Boughton is urging everyone to work together to do their part to help stop the spread of the virus.

“I see people wearing masks in the store and trying to keep their distance,” said Gary Bendas of Danbury.

Besides house parties being a major source behind the spread of the virus, the mayor also points to people picking it up while traveling or at home, especially if they live with a lot of family members.