Darien Public Schools to Close for Two Weeks Over Coronavirus Concerns

Darien Public Schools are closing for two weeks amid concerns about coronavirus.

Supt. Alan Addley sent a message to families on Wednesday, saying that Darien public schools are closing for 14 calendar days, from Thursday, March 12, and the scheduled date of return to school is Thursday, March 26.

In addition to the school closure, all academic, athletic, and extracurricular activities are canceled and the district and school facilities may not be used for any event during the closure.

The superintendent said all schools and facilities will be thoroughly deep cleaned while they are closed.

This superintendent said the decision to close schools was made amid consultation with the First Selectman and town and school health officials.

“Today, the State Department of Health shared that the spread of the Coronavirus is not only imminent but is actively occurring across local communities. While no Darien resident has been diagnosed with the Coronavirus, in an abundance of caution, the District is being proactive in its response to close schools in order to prevent the potential spread of the virus,” the statement says.

The last day of school, with one snow day and 10 closing days over concerns of coronavirus, would be June 30 and the superintendent said they might be required to use some or all of April break to make up days.

After speaking with the state commissioner of education, the district will be deciding whether or not it meets the criteria to submit a waiver to have eLearning days count toward the 180 days of school.

School officials said students will be able to access educational materials while schools are closed through the website or Google Classroom beginning on Monday, March 13, and the activities are voluntary. Students are not required to participate.

Schools will be open for students and staff from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday and students in grades 3 and 4 who do not have a device at home, may sign-out a chromebook at the main office for use while schools are closed.

Other students can stop in briefly to pick up any items that they may have left behind.

“We understand that school closure affects all families, and we are committed to addressing the needs of all our learners. Our administrators will reach out to individual families in the days ahead to explain the process we will use to provide services to their children once school reopens,” the letter from the superintendent says.

Read the full letter online here.

Cases of Coronavirus in Connecticut

There have been three cases of coronavirus in Connecticut.

A Wilton man in his 40s or 50s, who is being treated at Danbury Hospital, tested positive for coronavirus, a woman in her 60s from Bethlehem who is being treated at Bridgeport Hospital for the illness and the third patient is an elderly man from New Canaan.

Officials believe this is a case of community spread, as the person has had no known contact with another COVID-19 patient.