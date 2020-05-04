Dave Matthews Band Reschedules Tour for 2021; New Dates for Mohegan Sun Announced

The Dave Matthews Band is rescheduling its planned tour for this summer to the summer of 2021, it announced in a letter to fans Monday.

"We are disappointed to announce, that in light of the global COVID-19 pandemic, we will be moving all of our 2020 summer dates to the summer of 2021. We make this decision with the health, safety, and well-being of our fans, touring crew, and venue staff as our priority," the announcement read.

DMB fans will still be able to see the band open its tour at Mohegan Sun, just a year later.

The originally scheduled dates for June 16 and June 17, 2020 are now set for Tuesday, June 8 and Wednesday, June 9.

Fans with tickets for the original tour dates will be able to have those tickets honored for the new dates. Fans will also have an opportunity for a refund at the point of purchase.

"We are incredibly grateful for all of our fans who come out to see us every summer and will miss seeing you all. For now, we will keep everyone in our hearts and minds until we can be together again," the band's announcement stated.