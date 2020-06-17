DEEP Provides Update on Bathrooms, Picnic Tables

When state parks first opened across Connecticut after the coronavirus closures, the permanent bathroom facilities were not open, but they are starting to reopen, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

A DEEP spokesperson tells NBC Connecticut bathrooms are open at the three largest shore state parks - Hammonasset Beach, Rocky Neck and Sherwood Island State Parks.

DEEP said it is exploring reopening additional facilities, including museums, nature centers and day-use bathrooms and will have additional information soon.

"We look forward to reopening facilities as soon as it is safe to do so," DEEP said in an email.

DEEP announced that visitors to state beaches would only have access to portable toilets, not permanent restrooms, as beachgoers prepare for the Memorial Day weekend.

In addition, DEEP said picnicking is allowed at state parks and state forest recreation facilities, if social distancing guidelines are observed.

"Visitors should know that state park picnic tables are made of wood, and it is not possible to sanitize them. For this reason, many were removed early in the COVID-19 pandemic," DEEP said.