DEEP to Open Some Inland Swim Areas, Recreational Areas Closed Due to COVID-19

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection will announce the reopening of some inland swim areas and recreation areas closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement is expected to come at 1 p.m. at Stratton Brook State Park in Simsbury.

DEEP's plans will be revealed ahead of a weekend in which the heat index will be around 100 degrees.

The NBC Connecticut First Alert weather team has issued a First Alert for the risk of high heat and humidity on Sunday and Monday.

The team is forecasting a heat wave with several days above 90 degrees from Saturday through Tuesday.

The combination of heat and humidity will produce a heat index at or near 100 degrees on Sunday Monday.

As of Friday, just two states -- New Jersey and Vermont -- are on track to contain coronavirus, according to CovidActNow, a group cited by governors across the country that uses real-time metrics to assess risk. New York and Connecticut have fallen out of that category and controlling disease growth. Virtually the entire southern part of the country is in an active outbreak state.