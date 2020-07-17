Inland Swim Areas

DEEP to Open Some Inland Swim Areas, Recreational Areas Closed Due to COVID-19

Governor at Gay City State Park in Hebron
NBC Connecticut

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection will announce the reopening of some inland swim areas and recreation areas closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement is expected to come at 1 p.m. at Stratton Brook State Park in Simsbury.

DEEP's plans will be revealed ahead of a weekend in which the heat index will be around 100 degrees.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus in connecticut

Conn. Sees a Surge of COVID-19 Cases in Younger Age Group

Connecticut Department of Labor

Labor Department Says Consumer Contact Center Is Fully Operational

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

The NBC Connecticut First Alert weather team has issued a First Alert for the risk of high heat and humidity on Sunday and Monday.

The team is forecasting a heat wave with several days above 90 degrees from Saturday through Tuesday.

The combination of heat and humidity will produce a heat index at or near 100 degrees on Sunday Monday.

As of Friday, just two states -- New Jersey and Vermont -- are on track to contain coronavirus, according to CovidActNow, a group cited by governors across the country that uses real-time metrics to assess risk. New York and Connecticut have fallen out of that category and controlling disease growth. Virtually the entire southern part of the country is in an active outbreak state.

This article tagged under:

Inland Swim AreasDEEP
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us