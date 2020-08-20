State Investigating COVID-19 Outbreak at Norwich Nursing Home

The Connecticut Department of Public Health is investigating the Three Rivers Nursing Home in Norwich after an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the facility.

A spokesperson for SEIU 1199, which represents workers at Three Rivers, said Thursday that the facility has at least 15 residents who have tested positive and that one resident died last week.

They said three workers have also tested positive for coronavirus.

The Department of Public Health puts the numbers at 13 residents and two staff members and said several people remain hospitalized.

Deidre Gifford, the acting commissioner of the Department of Public Health, said her agency had investigators at the facility in Norwich on Thursday.

“This unfortunate outbreak underscores the need for all of us to keep our guard up in the fight against COVID-19,” Gifford said in a statement. “COVID is still present in our communities and the virus can spread quickly if we do not remain vigilant about controlling the infection. DPH is conducting an analysis to determine how the virus may have been introduced into Three Rivers, and we are investigating all aspects of this facility’s infection control practices, including appropriate cohorting, PPE use by staff, and appropriate staff screening.”

The investigators are looking at Three Rivers' infection control procedures, staffing levels, staff screening practices, and whether the nursing home is properly cohorting residents who are infected with COVID-19.

The union told NBC Connecticut they believe a staff member brought the virus into the nursing home which led to the outbreak.

Gifford said if any violations are found, citations will be issued as warranted.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to Three Rivers for a response but we have not yet heard back.