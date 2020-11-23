Department of Public Health

DPH to Discuss Long-Term Care and Reopening COVID-19 Recovery Facilities

The Connecticut Department of Public Health is expected to provide an update on long-term care facilities and COVID-19 recovery facilities in the state on Monday afternoon.

Acting Commissioner Dr. Dierdre Gifford will be joined by key members of the DPH group that oversees long-term care facilities will hold a news conference at 1 p.m.

They are expected to discuss the status of long-term care in Connecticut, as well as the reopening of COVID-19 recovery facilities in the state.

You can watch the news conference live above in this article when it happens.

