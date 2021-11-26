Derby Christmas Tree Lighting Canceled Due to Covid-19

Derby town officials said their annual Christmas tree lighting is canceled this year because of Covid-19.

The town announced that the tree lighting, which was scheduled for Friday, Nov. 26, is canceled.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The town did not specify what about the pandemic caused the cancellation.

Connecticut currently has a positivity rate of 3.61% with 300 hospitalizations because of Covid-19. For more information about the state's coronavirus numbers, click here.

State officials are set to launch an audit into how 169 towns and cities spent roughly $60 million in federal relief funding.