DMV Begins Limited, By Appointment Services at Two Branches

The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles has resumed limited services at two locations, but is requiring customers to schedule appointments online first, said deputy commissioner Tony Guerrera.

The branches in Wethersfield and Cheshire will soon be taking appointments online for driver's license knowledge testing and permitting, Guerrera said.

The Department of Motor Vehicles is adhering to health and safety guidelines, meaning you can expect the following upon arriving for your appointment:

Social distancing

Nurse on-hand to take your temperature

Questions about possible symptoms

"We're trying to make it as safe as possible for our customers, but also for all of our employees that work at DMV right now," Guerrera said.

Additional branches will be added to the list of open ones taking appointments in the coming weeks, Guerrera said.

License or Registration Renewals

Vehicle registrations expiring between March 10, 2020 and June 30, 2020 have been extended by 180 days.

According to the Department of Motor Vehicles website, "Connecticut residents will be offered the option of a 180-day extension period on learner’s permits, drivers’ licenses and identification cards that expire between March 10, 2020 and June 30, 2020. Each affected credential holder will have an additional 180 days from his or her expiration date to renew without penalty." This extension will include commercial licenses.

Real ID

The federal government has extended the deadline to get a Real ID to October 1, 2021.

Vehicle and Boat Registration Drop Off Services

People needing to register a vehicle or boat can use drop off services at the Enfield, Old Saybrook and Waterbury locations.

For the latest information, visit the Connecticut DMV's website.