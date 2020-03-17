Dollar General

Dollar General: Let Senior Citizens Shop When Stores Open

Older adults who contract COVID-19 are much more likely to experience severe illness, including pneumonia

Dollar General is dedicating the first hour of its daily store operations to senior citizens in response to the new coronavirus.

The Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based discount retailer announced Monday that starting Tuesday, it is strongly encouraging younger customers to let senior citizens get needed supplies and avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods later in the day.

"We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices," said Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Dollar General operates stores in 44 states.

