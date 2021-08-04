Dozens of CT COVID Cases Linked to Provincetown Cluster, Birthday Party, Summer Camp

The state has linked dozens of cases of COVID-19 in Connecticut to three places or events -- travel to Provincetown, Massachusetts, where there was an outbreak; a birthday party; and a summer camp, according to the Connecticut Department of Health.

Gov. Ned Lamont and Deidre S. Gifford, the senior advisor to the governor for Health and Human Services and acting commissioner of the Department of Public Health, said in a news release that they are concerned about recent COVID-19 outbreaks among vaccinated and unvaccinated persons in Connecticut.

It’s still unclear whether or not delta-plus is more infectious than the original variant, and the CDC will continue to evaluate its classification.

Officials said they have identified 28 Connecticut residents with COVID-19 cases associated with an outbreak in Massachusetts, with 26 having traveled to Provincetown and two who had contact with a case that traveled to Provincetown in July.

Twenty-six of the cases were fully vaccinated and none were hospitalized.

Findings from the investigation into the Provincetown COVID-19 outbreak helped formulate the decision by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to recommend that all Americans, even if they are vaccinated, wear masks indoors, according to an internal report by the agency.

The report cited the COVID-19 Provincetown outbreak during the July 4 weekend, where hundreds of people tested positive.

The state Department of Health said they linked 16 COVID-19 cases to a birthday party in June that about 50 people attended. The birthday party started outdoors, then moved indoors.

Officials said unvaccinated attendees at this party were four times as likely to test positive than those who were vaccinated,

Six cases were among 33 fully or partially vaccinated attendees and 10 cases were among 13 unvaccinated attendees and four people were hospitalized.

The Department of Health said there was also an outbreak in July at a summer camp that had about 50 campers, between 11 and 14, and about 20 staff members. Thirteen cases were identified cases among campers. Their vaccination status is not known.

All staff had been vaccinated and no cases were identified among staff.

The state Department of Health is urging Connecticut residents that social gatherings with a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated should be outdoors and indoor gatherings should include masks.

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 test positivity rate Wednesday is 3.35% and 163 people are hospitalized, which is two less than yesterday.

Because unvaccinated children are susceptible to COVID-19, state officials urge that they should get vaccinated before school starts.

Officials said vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals at high risk for complications from COVID-19, including people with compromised immune systems, diabetes, asthma, other lung diseases, pregnancy, or obesity, should avoid large indoor gatherings that might include a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

Officials said “vaccine breakthrough” cases have occurred in Connecticut, but they are rare and that most hospitalizations and deaths in Connecticut and around the country are in unvaccinated individuals.

They are recommending that unvaccinated people get vaccinated as soon as possible to help stop the on-going spread of the Delta variant.