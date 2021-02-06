DPH Issues COVID-19 Alert, Advises Families to Stay Home for Super Bowl Sunday

The Department of Public Health (DPH) has issued a COVID-19 alert and they are advising people to stay home during Super Bowl Sunday.

The DPH is urging Connecticut residents to watch the game with household members only to avoid any spikes in COVID-19 cases.

Experts warn that Super Bowl parties could trigger a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The alert comes as four more B.1.1.7 cases, known as the UK variant, have been detected in the state, bringing Connecticut's total to 20. The DPH said this variant spreads more easily.

“Connecticut’s numbers are going in the right direction,” said Connecticut Public Health Acting Commissioner Deidre S. Gifford. “We don’t want the spike in cases that we saw after the holidays, so please enjoy the game with your household members only. Vaccines are being administered at a steady pace, so if we can all minimize spread just a bit longer we’ll be in a much safer, healthier place in the near future.”

As of Friday, the state's COVID-19 positivity rate was at 3.04% and 29 more virus-related deaths were reported.

While supply currently outstrips demand for the COVID vaccine, as more companies race toward FDA approval, an oversupply, or glut, may be in the future.