DPH Urges Conn. Residents to Continue Wearing Masks, Social Distancing

The state Dept. of Public Health is urging Connecticut residents to remain vigilant by wearing masks and social distancing as the coronavirus pandemic and vaccine rollout continue.

Officials said DPH has moved several Connecticut towns that had been seeing falling or stable COVID-19 case rates back into the Red Alert status, as the average daily case rates has increased statewide to 25 cases per 100,000 residents per day.

According to DPH officials, over 90 percent of the state population lives in a town with an average daily case rate of over 15 cases per 100,000 residents, which includes Red Alert towns. Experts estimate that 40 percent of the new cases are the B.1.1.7 variant.

Authorities said case rates have decreased among people 70 and older, but have plateaued or increased among all other age groups. At this point, the age group with the highest case rates are 20 to 29 year olds, they added.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday that all Connecticut residents 16 and older will now be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations on April 1.

Officials said the county with the highest case rate is New Haven county with 31.8 cases per 100,000 residents. The towns with the highest case rates are located in the Waterbury/Naugatuck Valley area and Waterbury has the second highest case rate in the state with 43.4 cases for every 100,000 residents, they added.

Residents are urged to continue being vigilant and adhere to mitigation measures that include mask wearing and social distancing.

Anyone planning on traveling during the upcoming spring break season is encouraged to review the CDC's travel guidelines, which continues to recommend against traveling, DPH said.

DPH officials also urge residents to get vaccinated when you are eligible and to remember that you are not fully vaccinated until 14 days after the entire vaccination regimen.

Who Can Get a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut

The state started the vaccine rollout in mid-December by vaccinating healthcare personnel, long-term care facility residents and medical first responders.

As of mid-January, Connecticut residents 75 and older have been able to sign up for an appointment and get a vaccine.

Connecticut residents 55 and older can sign up and get an appointment.

Pre-K-12 Teachers, paraprofessionals, custodial staff, food service providers, school bus drivers and childcare providers as well as in-school administrative staff. This group does not include individuals who are not required to work on-site in a school. Note: Pre-K-12 school staff and teachers, and professional child care providers will be eligible for the vaccine.

People 45 to 55

Note:To get a vaccine in Connecticut, you must either live or work in the state. If you typically visit a provider here but do not live or work in Connecticut, you are not eligible and must get vaccinated in your home state.