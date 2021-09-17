coronavirus in connecticut

East Hartford, New Britain Football Game Postponed Due to COVID: School Officials

The football game between New Britain High School and East Hartford High School has been postponed and East Hartford school officials said it is because of cases of COVID-19.

East Hartford school officials said the postponement is because of positive cases of COVID-19 and required quarantine periods for people who were in close contact.

The Consolidated School District of New Britain website says the game, which was scheduled for today, has been moved to Monday, September 20 at 6:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

East Hartford Public Schools officials said the district has implemented the COVID-19 mitigation plan, following the health and safety guidelines required by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Connecticut State Department of Education.

