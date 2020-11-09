East Haven Town Hall Closed Monday After Cases of COVID-19; Some Services Available by Appointment

The East Haven Town Hall is closed on Monday after two cases of COVID-19, city officials said.

The two cases were people in a limited, non-public area of the town hall, according to the mayor's office.

The town hall will be closed on Monday with exceptions for essential services available by appointment only, officials said.

Here is a look at what services are available, according to the mayor's office:

Town Clerk's Office

No in-person title searches are allowed. Searches can be performed online here.

Land record recordings and filing of death certificates by funeral homes will be done by appointment only. Those needing to should contact the Town Clerk's office at (203) 468-3201.

For birth certificates, death certificates, marriage licenses (for insurance purposes only) and other copies, you must contact the Town Clerk's office for direction.

All other in-person services are suspended. That includes the Notary Public and marriage license applications.

Tax Office

No in-person tax services are available. Tax payments can be done online here.

If you have questions, you can contact the Tax Collector's Office at (203) 468-3307.

Building Department

The building department office is closed to the public.

Building permits will be issued on a case-by-case basis and only by appointment.

The building department can be reached at (203) 468-3216.

Tax Assessor

The assessor's office is closed to the public.

You can contact the Tax Assessor's Office at (203) 468-3233.

Planning & Zoning

The planning and zoning department is also closed to the public.

Any questions should go to the Zoning Office at (203) 468-3357 or the Town Attorney's Office at (203) 404-5155.

An update about the reopening of the town hall is expected on Monday afternoon.