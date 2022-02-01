Eastern Connecticut COVID-19 Testing Sites Get New Vendors

New vendors are now operating several state-sponsored COVID testing sites in eastern Connecticut.

Sema4 stopped providing COVID testing in January. The lab company operated more than a dozen COVID testing sites in Connecticut, including several in the eastern part of the state.

"We are really glad that we were able to work through the transition," said Jennifer Muggeo, deputy director of health for Ledge Light Health District.

All four no-cost testing sites within the LLHD (Groton, Waterford, Stonington, and New London) were operated by Sema4. Starting this week, Genesys Diagnostics will take over. Muggeo said people should not notice a big change.

"Seamless transition- there is no change in our testing schedule for our community members," said Muggeo. "Obviously, there will be a new contact information to look for in your email address to get your results or to call if you need help accessing your results and we will share that information on our website. People will also get that information when they test."

The testing site at Dodd Stadium in Norwich is now being supported by Quest. It will continue to operate Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday. Director of Health for the Uncas Health District, Patrick McCormack, said the transition is immediate.

In northeastern Connecticut, the testing site at Plainfield Town Hall will now operate Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. It will also be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wren Laboratories will run the tests.

"Officials are working very hard to maintain state-supported testing sites in northeast Connecticut," said Linda Colangelo with the Northeast District Department of Health. "Case rates are continuing to decline, but make no mistake, COVID is still here and capable of surging again. So the message is - don't guess, get a test."

A spokesperson for the state Department of Public Health said the contracts previously held by Sema4 will be covered by Quest Diagnostics, Wren Laboratories, Genesys Diagnostics, and Progressive Laboratories.

