ECSU Women's Basketball Team to Forego 2020-2021 Season Due to COVID-19

The Eastern Connecticut State University women's basketball team will forego its 2020-21 season because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement on the ESCU athletics website says the team was scheduled to resume team practice on Jan. 3 for a season-opener Jan. 23 but the team last week voted to cancel the season.

The school said Eastern is the fourth Little East Conference women's basketball team to opt out of the season. The other schools are the University of Massachusetts Boston, the University of Southern Maine and Western Connecticut State University.

The school said the Eastern men’s team resumed team practice on Jan. 3 and they are scheduled to play a 10-game regular-season schedule beginning Jan. 23 at Plymouth State, with an LEC tournament involving the top four teams March 3 and March 6.

