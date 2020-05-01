Elective Surgeries in Conn. Okay to Resume; Dentists’ Offices Can Reopen: Governor’s Office

Elective surgeries in Connecticut, put on hold since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March, are free to resume at any time, a spokesperson for the governor's office told NBC Connecticut Friday.

Elective surgeries were paused by the hospitals to make sure there was enough hospital capacity and personal protective equipment for coronavirus patients, according to the governor's office. Elective surgeries were not subject to a specific executive order.

The governor's office said hospitals can restart elective surgeries whenever they choose.

In addition, dentists' offices that did close can reopen since they must use personal protective equipment and disinfect surfaces as part of routine procedures already, the governor's spokesperson said. No further guidance will be issued to these kinds of providers.