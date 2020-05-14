UConn Health

Elective Surgeries to Resume at UConn Health

112009-uconn-health-center

UConn Health announced their medical staff will be able to perform elective surgeries again starting today, May 14.

“The first day went well,” shared Karen Curley, RN, nursing director of procedural services at UConn Health. “Our patients have been in very good spirits.”

Elective surgeries were on hold by health care providers to ensure facilities had enough personal protective equipment for coronavirus patients, according to the governor's office. 

Local

foodshare 18 mins ago

Foodshare Continues to Feed Thousands of CT Families with Drive-Thru Operation in East Hartford

Connecticut Department of Labor 22 mins ago

Department of Labor to Give Update on Unemployment in State Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

“It’s a big day,” shared Caryl Ryan, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer at UConn Health. “The reopening of our Surgery Center for elective surgical procedures is the startup phase of our clinical services and operating rooms.”

Hospital officials also announced they will be taking serveral precautions to ensure everyone's safety including testing each patient for coronavirus 48 hours prior to surgery and screening them for other COVID-19 symptoms and risks.

When patients arrive outside of the Surgery Center they will also be given a surgical mask. Additionally, patient arrivals are being staggered to follow social distancing guidelines and limit time spent in waiting rooms.

Visitors are currently permitted inside the Surgery Center to accompany each patient during their surgical appointment.

“There is a silver lining to COVID-19’s changing impact," said Ryan. "Everyone at UConn Health has stepped up to the challenge. Nursing staff and providers have really responded magnificently day in and day out. We are so proud.”

Additional rooms at the Surgery Center are scheduled to be operational starting on Monday, May 18.

This article tagged under:

UConn Healthcoronaviruscoronavirus in connecticut
Coronavirus Pandemic Kids Connection CT Resource Connection Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Local U.S. & World NBCLX Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us