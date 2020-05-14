Elective Surgeries to Resume at UConn Health

UConn Health announced their medical staff will be able to perform elective surgeries again starting today, May 14.

“The first day went well,” shared Karen Curley, RN, nursing director of procedural services at UConn Health. “Our patients have been in very good spirits.”

Elective surgeries were on hold by health care providers to ensure facilities had enough personal protective equipment for coronavirus patients, according to the governor's office.

“It’s a big day,” shared Caryl Ryan, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer at UConn Health. “The reopening of our Surgery Center for elective surgical procedures is the startup phase of our clinical services and operating rooms.”

Hospital officials also announced they will be taking serveral precautions to ensure everyone's safety including testing each patient for coronavirus 48 hours prior to surgery and screening them for other COVID-19 symptoms and risks.

When patients arrive outside of the Surgery Center they will also be given a surgical mask. Additionally, patient arrivals are being staggered to follow social distancing guidelines and limit time spent in waiting rooms.

Visitors are currently permitted inside the Surgery Center to accompany each patient during their surgical appointment.

“There is a silver lining to COVID-19’s changing impact," said Ryan. "Everyone at UConn Health has stepped up to the challenge. Nursing staff and providers have really responded magnificently day in and day out. We are so proud.”

Additional rooms at the Surgery Center are scheduled to be operational starting on Monday, May 18.