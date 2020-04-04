Electric Boat President Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The president of Electric Boat has tested positive for coronavirus, marking the fourth positive case in the company within a week.

EB President Kevin Graney announced to employees on Saturday that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday night.

"While we have been talking about symptoms like fever, chills, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, and body aches, my own experience with symptoms was pretty subtle. Overnight on Wednesday into Thursday this week, I developed what felt like a low grade fever," Graney said in the letter.

He said under normal circumstances, he would've been tempted to take some Tylenol and report to work, however, listened to doctors and stayed home.

"I’ve been monitoring my temperature over the last few days and I’ve not seen a reading over 100 degrees. My symptoms remain mild – some nasal congestion and a low grade fever," he continued.

Graney's positive test comes less than a week after three others within the company also tested positive for COVID-19.

The first person to test positive within the company was a shipbuilder who works in Groton. He or she received the positive test results on Tuesday and had not been in the shipyard since March 9.

A message posted on Electric Boat’s website Wednesday said a second and third case of COVID-19 at the Groton shipyard had been confirmed.

One individual works in the Construction Support Engineering department in Building 97 and has not been on company property since March 13, according to Electric Boat. The other person is a carpenter in D252 and has not been on company property since March 20.

Graney had previously posted a message online that said not enough people who are at the facility are practicing social distancing and urged people to stay physically separated.

There are nearly 5,000 cases of coronavirus in Connecticut and at least 131 deaths.