New Haven mayor Justin Elicker has scheduled a briefing on the city's coronavirus response for 4 p.m. on Friday.

New Haven has 133 cases of coronavirus and 4 deaths, according to the state Department of Public Health.

A person who works in the city's 911 call facility has been out sick and tested positive for COVID-19, according to Elicker. The center was closed for cleaning Thursday, and Hamden took over 911 calls during the closure.