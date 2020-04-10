new haven

Elicker to Give Update on New Haven’s Coronavirus Response Friday Afternoon

New Haven mayor Justin Elicker on Zoom call

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker is scheduled to hold a briefing at 4 p.m. on Friday to discuss the city's coronavirus response.

New Haven has the most COVID-19 cases in Connecticut outside of Fairfield County. There are currently 461 cases in the city and 14 people have died of the virus in the city.

Elicker has urged residents to maintain social distancing over the holiday weekend.

He also has said the city has been able to move nearly 100 homeless people from shelters to a Best Western motel in West Haven.

A livestream of Elicker's virtual news conference will be available to watch in this article at 4 p.m.

