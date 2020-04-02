new haven

Elicker to Update New Haven’s Coronavirus Response Thursday Afternoon

New Haven mayor Justin Elicker on Zoom call

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said the city has 133 cases of coronavirus in the city. The state Department of Public Health lists 135 cases in New Haven, but it was not clear what was causing the discrepancy.

Elicker said three of the patients who tested positive for COVID-19 are residents at the Bella Vista senior housing complex.

The mayor said Fair Haven Health has been working at the site and is now able to test residents in their rooms.

Elicker is expected to hold his daily briefing Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

new haven coronavirus COVID-19
