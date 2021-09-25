Eligible Conn. Residents Can Start Getting Pfizer Booster Shots

Friday was the first day that thousands across the state could get their third dose of the Pfizer vaccine, and for those who are eligible, there are plenty of locations to get a shot.

The Durham Fair is bringing demolition derby to the state this weekend. There are thousands of exhibits and plenty of fair food. The high-trafficked event also makes it a prime place for a quick shot in the arm. Even Gov. Ned Lamont stopped by.

“Be able to offer vaccination shots to our fair-goers if they were eligible. The other thing a lot of interest was in was people looking for booster shots,” said Durham Fair President Daniel Miramant.

Griffin Health’s vaccination clinic is right at the entrance of the state’s largest agricultural fair.

“Even if you didn’t want a booster or vaccine but you wanted information. Maybe you haven’t gotten it yet and you’re saying maybe. They have all kinds of information to give you,” said Durham Fair Coordinator of Vendors Karen Andrukiewicz.

More than 800 sites are ready to give the hundreds of thousands of eligible residents their third dose, including all five locations of Nutmeg Pharmacy.

“It started being crazy now. In fact, this morning did 130 people right off the bat,” said Managing Member and CEO of Nutmeg Pharmacy Gregory McKenna.

McKenna said they were giving an average of 50 booster shots a day after the FDA authorized it for certain immunocompromised individuals last month. He expects it to get busier now that adults with underlying medical conditions, those working in high-risk settings and people 65 and older can get it, too.

For now, only people in those groups who also received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago can get the booster.

McKenna said he ordered plenty in preparation for it.

“It’s at the same fervor really as what we saw at the start of the year, so I mean, we’re busy with it,” said McKenna.

McKenna said in addition to giving the third dose at his five pharmacies, he’s opening up vaccine clinics. You can walk in or sign up on their website.

Starting Monday, he said he’ll also have a COVID-19 call center up and running for those who have any questions or who need help scheduling an appointment. You can call 1-877-678-4455.