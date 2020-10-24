Employee at Cheshire Police Department Tests Positive for COVID-19

An employee at the Cheshire Police Department has tested positive for COVID-19 and the department said it is conducting a deep clean to ensure everyone's safety.

On Saturday, police said there was a positive COVID-19 case within the department. It's unclear if the person who tested positive is a police officer.

Due to the positive case, officers said fingerprint services were suspended for Saturday.

According to police, the department is in the process of doing a deep clean to make sure everyone is safe moving forward.