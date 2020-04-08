Enfield Cancels Fourth of July Celebration Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The town of Enfield has cancelled its annual Fourth of July celebration amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Event officials said they have held the Enfield Fourth of July Town Celebration every year since 1985, however, this year the event will be cancelled due to COVID-19.

"Due to the economic uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability to secure sponsors and vendors has proved to be understandably difficult," officials said.

The event planners also said since there is a need to practice social distancing for the foreseeable future, they anticipate difficulty getting volunteers to staff the event and getting the general public to attend.

Every year, approximately 50,000 people attend the event, according to officials.

"A successful Celebration, attended by approximately 50,000 people each year, requires the support of sponsors, vendors, volunteers and the public; and at this point in time, the board feels it is in the long-term best interest of the Celebration to make this decision," event officials added.

The committee said they look forward to planning the 2021 celebration and hope to see everyone on July 9, 10 and 11, 2021.