Eversource Suspends Service Shut-Off Due to Non-Payment

As the holidays approach and cases of COVID-19 increase, Eversource said it is suspending disconnecting utilities for customers who have not made payments.

“With COVID-19 surging and the holidays approaching, suspending electric service disconnections for our customers is a step that will make a big difference during the holiday season,” Eversource Vice President of Customer Operations Jessica Cain said in a statement. “At the same time, we remain focused on working individually with our customers to help them reduce their energy use, enroll in one of our flexible payment programs or connect with other options to help. We’ll continue working with our regulators, elected officials and other stakeholders as the pandemic persists to evaluate next steps for resuming collections activities in an appropriate timeframe.”

Eversource said customers can make payment arrangements, which include a COVID-19 Payment Program.

The company is offering flexible payment plans that will be protected from service disconnection during the payment plan. Enrollment has been extended to Feb. 9, 2021.

The company said residential customers facing financial or medical hardship may also qualify for extended protection from service disconnection through the winter months, as well as programs to reduce their balance and assistance paying energy or heating bills this winter.

Learn more online here or by calling 800-286-2828.