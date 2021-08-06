Face Masks Required Indoors at All New Haven Establishments Starting Monday

The city of New Haven will be requiring face masks indoors at all establishments, whether people are vaccinated or not, starting Monday amid the ongoing coronavirus and the increasing spread due to the delta variant.

This comes after Gov. Ned Lamont issued an executive order Thursday that allows municipalities to enact local COVID-19 mitigation measures.

Masks will be required indoors at all establishments, such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and office buildings, “regardless of people’s vaccination status,” according to New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

“Vaccination remains the most effective way to protect yourself from becoming very ill. If you haven’t been vaccinated, you should do so as soon as possible,“ the mayor said in a statement.

The mayor’s office said the executive order will be made available by the end of the day.